CCI Group Bolsters South India's Supply Chain with Rs 640 Crore Investment

Logistics giant CCI Group revealed plans on Thursday to inject Rs 640 crore into developing a state-of-the-art logistics park in Polivakkam. The facility is set to span 20 lakh square feet in its second phase.

This significant investment follows an initial Rs 250 crore, bringing the total allocation for the Polivakkam hub to Rs 890 crore. CCI Group aims to cement its status as a frontline player in India's warehousing and supply chain network.

Naresh Sharma, CCI Group's Managing Director, affirmed the strategic importance of Polivakkam in the company's future growth, with the park poised to support diverse sectors, including e-commerce and automotive industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)