Left Menu

CCI Group Bolsters South India's Supply Chain with Rs 640 Crore Investment

CCI Group has announced a Rs 640 crore investment to develop a Grade-A logistics park at Polivakkam. This investment, building upon an earlier Rs 250 crore commitment, enhances the company's role in India's warehousing and supply chain sector, serving industries like e-commerce, automotive, FMCG, and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:09 IST
CCI Group Bolsters South India's Supply Chain with Rs 640 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Logistics giant CCI Group revealed plans on Thursday to inject Rs 640 crore into developing a state-of-the-art logistics park in Polivakkam. The facility is set to span 20 lakh square feet in its second phase.

This significant investment follows an initial Rs 250 crore, bringing the total allocation for the Polivakkam hub to Rs 890 crore. CCI Group aims to cement its status as a frontline player in India's warehousing and supply chain network.

Naresh Sharma, CCI Group's Managing Director, affirmed the strategic importance of Polivakkam in the company's future growth, with the park poised to support diverse sectors, including e-commerce and automotive industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025