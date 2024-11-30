Left Menu

Gaza Food Prices Skyrocket Amid Escalating Hunger Crisis

The World Food Programme reports a staggering 1000% increase in Gaza's food prices, attributing the surge to the ongoing conflict and blockade. UNRWA highlights the dire situation with 130,000 displaced residents, escalating the region's hunger crisis.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has reported a dramatic increase in the prices of basic food items in Gaza, soaring by over 1000 percent compared to pre-war levels. This alarming rise highlights the severe food crisis gripping the region.

According to a WFP statement, the worsening hunger is primarily driven by the ongoing war and the continued Israeli blockade, both exacerbating the challenging living conditions for residents in Gaza.

Further emphasizing the situation's gravity, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's Commissioner-General, stated that military operations in northern Gaza have already displaced 130,000 people in the last seven weeks, further compounding the crisis.

