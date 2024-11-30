Gaza Food Prices Skyrocket Amid Escalating Hunger Crisis

The World Food Programme (WFP) has reported a dramatic increase in the prices of basic food items in Gaza, soaring by over 1000 percent compared to pre-war levels. This alarming rise highlights the severe food crisis gripping the region.

According to a WFP statement, the worsening hunger is primarily driven by the ongoing war and the continued Israeli blockade, both exacerbating the challenging living conditions for residents in Gaza.

Further emphasizing the situation's gravity, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's Commissioner-General, stated that military operations in northern Gaza have already displaced 130,000 people in the last seven weeks, further compounding the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)