Bilawal Bhutto Urges Democratic Norms Amidst Political Tensions

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistan People's Party Chairman, has voiced concern over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s approach to politics, characterized by agitations, and emphasized the need for stability in Pakistan. Speaking to party workers, Bhutto Zardari implored for a 'non-political opposition' to embrace democratic principles to foster economic stability, according to Geo TV.

Stressing the integral role of both government and opposition in ensuring the country's stability, Bhutto Zardari warned that a continuation of current tactics could prove detrimental. His remarks follow the PTI's march on Islamabad, where clashes erupted between law enforcement and protesters during demonstrations earlier this week.

Addressing reports of the PML-led government's potential imposition of governor rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bhutto Zardari criticized PTI's focus on the release of their jailed leader rather than resolving public issues. He advocated for restoring peace and tackling terrorism, affirming that political entities and institutions are equipped to guide Pakistan through its crises.

PTI, meanwhile, alleged that evidence proves excessive force was used against protestors, resulting in deaths and injuries. In a post on X, PTI detailed the collection of evidence from the 'Islamabad Massacre,' labeling it a grim episode in Pakistan's history, citing military-backed brutality against civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)