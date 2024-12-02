Biden Grants Controversial Pardon to Son Hunter, Sparking Political Debate

In a move stirring political conversation, U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday granted a pardon to his son, Robert Hunter Biden, who faced convictions for gun-related crimes and tax violations. This executive clemency ensures Hunter Biden avoids prison time, raising questions about political motivations and justice.

President Biden, in a statement, addressed the charges against his son, emphasizing that cases involving addiction-related tax issues often resolve non-criminally. He argued Hunter faced felony charges under different standards, devoid of aggravating elements. Biden maintained his non-interference with the Justice Department, despite believing Hunter's trial was marked by selective prosecution.

The President explained that political adversaries in Congress precipitated the charges against Hunter, with a negotiated plea deal collapsing under courtroom pressure. Biden defended his decision, stating it was influenced by what he saw as a politically tainted legal process. As Biden prepares to leave office, the pardon underscores the ongoing intersection of family and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)