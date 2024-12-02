Biden Grants Controversial Pardon to Son Hunter, Sparking Political Debate
President Joe Biden issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, averting prison time for gun and tax offenses. Biden claimed the charges were politically driven due to Hunter's relationship with him. The decision comes as Biden prepares to step down from presidency, leaving questions of justice and political influence.
In a move stirring political conversation, U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday granted a pardon to his son, Robert Hunter Biden, who faced convictions for gun-related crimes and tax violations. This executive clemency ensures Hunter Biden avoids prison time, raising questions about political motivations and justice.
President Biden, in a statement, addressed the charges against his son, emphasizing that cases involving addiction-related tax issues often resolve non-criminally. He argued Hunter faced felony charges under different standards, devoid of aggravating elements. Biden maintained his non-interference with the Justice Department, despite believing Hunter's trial was marked by selective prosecution.
The President explained that political adversaries in Congress precipitated the charges against Hunter, with a negotiated plea deal collapsing under courtroom pressure. Biden defended his decision, stating it was influenced by what he saw as a politically tainted legal process. As Biden prepares to leave office, the pardon underscores the ongoing intersection of family and politics.
