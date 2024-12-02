Left Menu

Taiwan's Strategic Stopovers Highlight US Alliance Against China's Expansion

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te's diplomatic visits to Hawai and Guam emphasize a strategic Taiwan-US alliance to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative. Lai's travels align with Taiwan's linking of critical island chains, addressing regional expansionist threats. This move underscores efforts to manage China's influence and safeguard regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:58 IST
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te arrives in Hawaii (Image Credit: X/@ChingteLai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

During his inaugural overseas trip to reinforce ties with Taiwan's Pacific diplomatic allies, President Lai Ching-te's stopovers in Hawaii and Guam are seen as strengthening a Taiwan-US security alliance aimed at countering China's Belt and Road Initiative, as per the Central News Agency.

Su Tzu-yun, a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, emphasized the strategic importance of linking the first, second, and third island chains. This move is paramount in curbing China's regional expansion, notably through its Belt and Road Initiative, according to CNA.

The first island chain, with Taiwan at its heart, is pivotal in defending against Chinese expansionism and safeguarding maritime routes. The US deployments in Japan, Malaysia, and the East Pacific might deter Chinese aggression, particularly considering Lai's current US stopovers, according to expert analyses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

