Israel Vows Strong Response to Hezbollah's Ceasefire Violation
Israel's leaders have pledged a firm response to Hezbollah's firing of missiles toward Mount Dov, marking a breach of the ceasefire. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to enforcing the truce. The Defense Minister promised a harsh reaction, while the Pentagon acknowledged the ceasefire's overall resilience despite incidents.
Israel's leaders issued strong warnings on Monday following Hezbollah's missile attack on Mount Dov, highlighting a significant breach of the ongoing ceasefire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and insisted on Israel's commitment to firmly uphold the truce.
Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed the Prime Minister's statements, emphasizing the need for a severe response to such provocations, asserting that past leniencies will no longer be tolerated. His stance reflects the government's resolve to maintain peace while being prepared for any breaches or escalations.
The Pentagon, in a broader acknowledgment, noted that despite this and other minor incidents, the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah remains intact, underscoring a delicate but ongoing peace process in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
