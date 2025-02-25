Left Menu

Saudi Defense Minister's Strategic Talks in Washington

Saudi Arabia's defense minister visited Washington D.C. for discussions on U.S.-Saudi relations and mutual interests. This visit follows Saudi Arabia's hosting of U.S. and Russian officials to address the Ukraine conflict and promote broader Russia-U.S. relations.

Updated: 25-02-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 01:44 IST
Saudi Arabia's defense minister has embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Washington D.C., aiming to discuss the bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States, according to an announcement by the Saudi defense ministry.

The ministry has been tight-lipped about the specific reasons for this visit. However, the timing is noteworthy as it follows recent meetings in Saudi Arabia that included U.S. and Russian officials, focusing on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the efforts to mend broader Russia-U.S. relations.

This strategic engagement highlights the complex geopolitical fabric the kingdom is actively navigating, addressing international relations and security issues on the global stage.

