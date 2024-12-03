Left Menu

Empowering Leadership: WHO's Commitment to Disability Inclusion in South-East Asia

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, WHO South-East Asia emphasizes empowering persons with disabilities for an inclusive future. Regional Director Saima Wazed highlights the need for active inclusion across sectors, addressing healthcare barriers, and enhancing engagement in health policy development to ensure true equity and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:14 IST
Empowering Leadership: WHO's Commitment to Disability Inclusion in South-East Asia
Representative Image (Photo: WHO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in the South-East Asia Region is advocating for enhanced leadership roles for persons with disabilities, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities as a pivotal moment for future inclusivity. Saima Wazed, Regional Director, underscored the necessity of empowering and integrating persons with disabilities into all sectors, especially healthcare, highlighting the barriers they confront.

Highlighting alarming statistics, Wazed pointed out that over 1.3 billion individuals globally live with disabilities, with approximately 16% affected in the South-East Asia Region. These numbers are fueled by chronic diseases and an aging population. Despite this, discrimination in healthcare remains rampant, with individuals facing poor treatment or denial of services.

Aligning with the UN Disability Inclusion Strategy, WHO has intensified its internal policies to involve persons with disabilities throughout its operations, including offering reasonable accommodations to employees. The South-East Asia Region has launched initiatives to boost participation, such as the SEARO CARE program, to support families with disabilities and ensure equitable access in emergency settings.

To promote health equity, WHO released the "Health Equity for Persons with Disabilities: A Guide for Action," adopted by Nepal as a blueprint for integrating disability-inclusive measures within health systems. Wazed urges other nations to employ this tool, emphasizing the necessity for cross-sector collaboration and active monitoring to achieve genuine equity for persons with disabilities.

Speaking as part of WHO's celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Wazed reinforced WHO's dedication to inclusivity, urging stakeholders to eliminate health inequities and foster leadership for a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024