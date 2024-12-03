Empowering Leadership: WHO's Commitment to Disability Inclusion in South-East Asia

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in the South-East Asia Region is advocating for enhanced leadership roles for persons with disabilities, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities as a pivotal moment for future inclusivity. Saima Wazed, Regional Director, underscored the necessity of empowering and integrating persons with disabilities into all sectors, especially healthcare, highlighting the barriers they confront.

Highlighting alarming statistics, Wazed pointed out that over 1.3 billion individuals globally live with disabilities, with approximately 16% affected in the South-East Asia Region. These numbers are fueled by chronic diseases and an aging population. Despite this, discrimination in healthcare remains rampant, with individuals facing poor treatment or denial of services.

Aligning with the UN Disability Inclusion Strategy, WHO has intensified its internal policies to involve persons with disabilities throughout its operations, including offering reasonable accommodations to employees. The South-East Asia Region has launched initiatives to boost participation, such as the SEARO CARE program, to support families with disabilities and ensure equitable access in emergency settings.

To promote health equity, WHO released the "Health Equity for Persons with Disabilities: A Guide for Action," adopted by Nepal as a blueprint for integrating disability-inclusive measures within health systems. Wazed urges other nations to employ this tool, emphasizing the necessity for cross-sector collaboration and active monitoring to achieve genuine equity for persons with disabilities.

Speaking as part of WHO's celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Wazed reinforced WHO's dedication to inclusivity, urging stakeholders to eliminate health inequities and foster leadership for a sustainable future.

