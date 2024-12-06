Nepal's ancient city of Janakpur immerse in 'Bibah Panchami' celebrations

The week-long Sita-Ram Bibah Panchami celebrations has completely soaked the ancient town of Janakpur in Central Nepal. Since early morning to late evening in Janakpur on Friday, the main day of Bibaha Panchami got immersed into celebration as it commemorates the legendary wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Devotees gathered in the premises of Janaki Temple, built in early 20th century, since early morning singing, dancing and chanting hymns and prayers rejoicing the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The festival began on November 30, marking the historic marriage said to have taken place in the Treta Yuga in the ancient Mithila capital of Janakpur.

"From Ayodhya, the 'Barat' has come to Janakpur and the celebrations gives immense pleasure and happiness that resonates as if Maryada Purush Lord Ram himself had come here. The same scenario that is mentioned in the scriptures about the Treta Yuga is now seen here. Scenes here soothes the soul and gives happiness that cannot be expressed in any form," One of the saints from Ayodhya told ANI. On Friday's celebration Janakpur featured a ceremonial Swayamvar at Rangabhumi Maidan, where replicas of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, known as 'dolas', are wedded according to Vedic traditions.

The dolas, accompanied by music and tableaux, depart from the Ram Mandir and Janaki Mandir, respectively, meeting at the historic ground. Mahant Ramgiri of Ram Mandir enacts the role of King Dasharath, while Mahant Ram Tapeshwar Das Vaishnav of Janaki Mandir represents King Janak.

The vibrant celebration draws thousands of devotees' eager to witness the swayamvar and marriage rituals. Pilgrims from Ayodhya, including sadhus and saints, add to the festival's magnificence as they join in as members of the wedding party. "From Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya, in gap of every five years 'barat' comes here. Mithila is the birthplace of Maa Janaki. The marriage in between Goddess Sita and Lord Ram symbolizes Abadh and Mithila culture. Abadhi culture- followed by Lord Ram, he came here from Ayodhya, broke the Dhanush and got married. Goddess Sita, after getting married went to Ayodhya which increased the glory there. After marriage Lord Ram proceeded forward as Maryada Purush. The marriage in between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita as one is 'Bibah Panchami', all the Barati who came here are elated and enjoying the procession," Agney Kumar, one of the Baratis told ANI.

The festival bearing religious and cultural significance is observed on the fifth day of Shukla paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) in Marga month according to the lunar calendar. It commemorates the wedding of Hindu God Ram and Goddess Sita that took place in the Treta Yuga. The Bibaha Panchami is celebrated with gaiety and religious fervor especially in the historic city of Janakpur today, with thousands of devotees offering prayers at the famous Janaki temple since early morning. As per the Hindu mythology, King Janak of Mithila, Sita's father, proposed a test of strength for the suitors of his daughter: to lift the great bow of Lord Shiva.

"The Barat that comes from Ayodhya to Janakpur is testament of 'Roti-beti' relation in between two nations. All arrangements have been made with precautions and heightened care for all the Barati's at multiple fronts and locations," a saint from Ayodhya who came along with Barati's told ANI. The week-long festivities of Bibah Panchami began with Nagar Darshan on the first day, followed by Phulbari Leela, Dhanush Yagya, and Tilakotsav. Yesterday, Janaki's Matkor ritual was completed.

Tomorrow, the festival will conclude with Ramkaleva, where the wedding party is served Mithila's traditional 56-course feast and offered ceremonial gifts. Cultural programs, including dramas, dances, and devotional hymns, enhance the celebration, which highlights Mithila's rich heritage. The Madhesh Province government has declared today a public holiday in honour of Bibaha Panchami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)