Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou's Strategic China Visit

Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou is set to visit China later this month for the second time this year, according to Focus Taiwan. The trip, scheduled for December 18-26, will see Ma leading a group of Taiwanese students to the provinces of Heilongjiang and Sichuan.

The visit is a move to strengthen exchanges among young people across the strait, with stops planned in Harbin and Chengdu. Ma's foundation emphasizes fostering peace and understanding between Taiwan and China.

The visit follows a recent tour of Taiwan by 40 students and faculty from Chinese universities, also organized by Ma's foundation. However, the trip faces potential hurdles due to past controversies, including the misnaming of Taiwan's national baseball team.

(With inputs from agencies.)