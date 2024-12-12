Left Menu

Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou's Strategic China Visit

Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou plans a significant visit to China later this month, marking his second trip this year. Accompanied by Taiwanese students, the visit aims to strengthen cross-strait youth exchanges. The Chinese government has expressed support for this initiative, emphasizing enhanced mutual understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:18 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Ma Ying-jeou during a summit in Singapore (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou is set to visit China later this month for the second time this year, according to Focus Taiwan. The trip, scheduled for December 18-26, will see Ma leading a group of Taiwanese students to the provinces of Heilongjiang and Sichuan.

The visit is a move to strengthen exchanges among young people across the strait, with stops planned in Harbin and Chengdu. Ma's foundation emphasizes fostering peace and understanding between Taiwan and China.

The visit follows a recent tour of Taiwan by 40 students and faculty from Chinese universities, also organized by Ma's foundation. However, the trip faces potential hurdles due to past controversies, including the misnaming of Taiwan's national baseball team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

