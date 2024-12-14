WHO Urges Action: Drowning Prevention Across South-East Asia

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a call to action for countries within the South-East Asia region to bolster their efforts in preventing drowning. This urgent appeal follows findings from WHO's premier Global Status Report on Drowning Prevention, which recorded an alarming 83,000 drowning-related deaths in the region during 2021. This figure represents a staggering 28% of the global toll of drowning incidents, which collectively result in almost 30 fatalities every hour worldwide.

According to a press release from the WHO, nearly 43% of drowning deaths in the region involved children aged 14 and younger. Drowning ranks as the third leading cause of mortality for children aged between 5 to 14 years, and the fourth for those between 1 and 4 years. Saima Wazed, the WHO South-East Asia Regional Director, emphasized the pressing need for widespread adoption and enhancement of proven drowning prevention methods across the region. She stressed the moral imperative of ensuring safety and saving lives through scaling these interventions.

The report highlights that poverty, limited safety measures, and inadequate infrastructure significantly heighten the risk of drowning, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. WHO's statement pointed out that children are especially susceptible due to insufficient supervision, limited swimming abilities, and lack of water safety knowledge. For adolescents, factors such as peer pressure, risk-taking behaviors, and substance use exacerbate this vulnerability. Additionally, children with disabilities face unique challenges in understanding and reacting to potential water hazards, leading to long-term neurological issues and disabilities from non-fatal incidents.

While many countries within the WHO South-East Asia Region have developed comprehensive drowning prevention strategies, Saima Wazed noted that further measures are critical. Implementing laws requiring lifejackets, creating barriers around water hazards, and enforcing safe boating regulations show promise, yet enforcement remains uneven. There is also a lack of rules to restrict alcohol consumption near public water bodies. Wazed highlighted the importance of establishing strong governance, designating a lead agency for implementing prevention efforts, and enhancing cross-sector collaboration. She advocated for improved data on drowning and the execution of community-level, evidence-based interventions. Programs that emphasize water safety, swimming instruction, rescue skills, and supervised childcare were particularly recommended.

Wazed underscored that drowning prevention is a matter of equity, positing that prioritizing vulnerable populations, fostering innovative leadership, and promoting international cooperation can drastically cut drowning fatalities. With consistent dedication and united efforts, countries can ensure safe environments for everyone around water sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)