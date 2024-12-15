Dubai Women Establishment Sets New Benchmarks with Strategic Initiatives

The Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) convened its fourth 2024 board meeting to discuss key projects and initiatives planned for early 2025, aligning with their strategic agenda from 2023 to 2027. The focus is on enhancing the leadership skills of women in public, private, and semi-government sectors, contributing to Dubai's economic growth.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the past year witnessed significant achievements including the Global Women's Forum Dubai 2024, which themed 'The Power of Influence.' Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasized leveraging UAE's directives to bolster women's roles in leadership.

The board, led by Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, laid out plans for new programmes targeting female empowerment. Future projects aim to uphold the 'Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033,' reinforcing Dubai's status as a global leader in quality of life and a prime destination for residents and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)