Left Menu

Dubai Women Establishment Sets New Benchmarks with Strategic Initiatives

The Dubai Women Establishment reviewed its upcoming initiatives for 2025, focusing on enhancing female professional leadership capacities across various sectors. The meeting highlighted past successes, like the Global Women's Forum Dubai 2024, while also setting ambitious targets in alignment with Dubai's wider socio-economic objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:31 IST
Dubai Women Establishment Sets New Benchmarks with Strategic Initiatives
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) convened its fourth 2024 board meeting to discuss key projects and initiatives planned for early 2025, aligning with their strategic agenda from 2023 to 2027. The focus is on enhancing the leadership skills of women in public, private, and semi-government sectors, contributing to Dubai's economic growth.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the past year witnessed significant achievements including the Global Women's Forum Dubai 2024, which themed 'The Power of Influence.' Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasized leveraging UAE's directives to bolster women's roles in leadership.

The board, led by Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, laid out plans for new programmes targeting female empowerment. Future projects aim to uphold the 'Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033,' reinforcing Dubai's status as a global leader in quality of life and a prime destination for residents and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024