Ajit Doval's Upcoming China Visit: A Step Toward India-China Boundary Resolution

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is poised to visit China shortly for Special Representative talks, as reported by sources close to the discussions. This visit emerges after an October accord between India and China concerning patrol protocols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in their border areas.

The border impasse initiated in eastern Ladakh in 2020 due to actions by the Chinese military, escalating into extended tension between the neighboring countries. Earlier in 2020, Ajit Doval, representing India, engaged in a telephonic dialogue with Wang Yi, China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister, focusing on the developments in the Western Sector of the LAC.

The latest indication of improved ties was marked by the 22nd Special Representatives meeting in New Delhi in December 2019, led by Ajit Doval on the Indian side and Wang Yi representing China. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to diplomatic talks aimed at reaching a viable boundary settlement framework through bilateral engagement.

During a Lok Sabha briefing, Jaishankar described the bilateral ties as 'abnormal' post-2020 due to disrupted peace in border areas, a situation exacerbated by Chinese actions. Yet, he pointed to recent diplomatic efforts suggesting a gradual improvement in relations.

Jaishankar underscored the significance of peace in the border areas for bilateral progress, indicating that discussions would soon address de-escalation and effective border management. The disengagement phase's conclusion now allows broader bilateral discussions, prioritizing national security.

Focusing on immediate border stability, he highlighted the achieved disengagement from conflict zones, with de-escalation efforts to follow. Recalling the 2020 LAC confrontations in Ladakh, Jaishankar stressed the importance of moving towards de-escalation.

In November, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun in Laos, emphasizing the need for progressing from disengagement to de-escalation. This was a pivotal meeting after recent disengagement agreements and Modi's discussions with Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit.

