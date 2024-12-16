Left Menu

Ajit Doval's Upcoming China Visit: A Step Toward India-China Boundary Resolution

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is expected to visit China for Special Representative talks. This anticipated meeting follows a crucial October agreement between New Delhi and Beijing on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control, aiming to de-escalate longstanding tensions at the India-China border since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:42 IST
Ajit Doval's Upcoming China Visit: A Step Toward India-China Boundary Resolution
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is poised to visit China shortly for Special Representative talks, as reported by sources close to the discussions. This visit emerges after an October accord between India and China concerning patrol protocols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in their border areas.

The border impasse initiated in eastern Ladakh in 2020 due to actions by the Chinese military, escalating into extended tension between the neighboring countries. Earlier in 2020, Ajit Doval, representing India, engaged in a telephonic dialogue with Wang Yi, China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister, focusing on the developments in the Western Sector of the LAC.

The latest indication of improved ties was marked by the 22nd Special Representatives meeting in New Delhi in December 2019, led by Ajit Doval on the Indian side and Wang Yi representing China. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to diplomatic talks aimed at reaching a viable boundary settlement framework through bilateral engagement.

During a Lok Sabha briefing, Jaishankar described the bilateral ties as 'abnormal' post-2020 due to disrupted peace in border areas, a situation exacerbated by Chinese actions. Yet, he pointed to recent diplomatic efforts suggesting a gradual improvement in relations.

Jaishankar underscored the significance of peace in the border areas for bilateral progress, indicating that discussions would soon address de-escalation and effective border management. The disengagement phase's conclusion now allows broader bilateral discussions, prioritizing national security.

Focusing on immediate border stability, he highlighted the achieved disengagement from conflict zones, with de-escalation efforts to follow. Recalling the 2020 LAC confrontations in Ladakh, Jaishankar stressed the importance of moving towards de-escalation.

In November, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun in Laos, emphasizing the need for progressing from disengagement to de-escalation. This was a pivotal meeting after recent disengagement agreements and Modi's discussions with Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024