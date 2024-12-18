Left Menu

Historic Visit: PM Modi Heads to Kuwait After 43 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a historic visit to Kuwait on December 21-22, 2024. This visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years, aims to strengthen ties and foster economic and people-to-people relations between India and Kuwait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a landmark visit to Kuwait on December 21-22, 2024, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in more than four decades. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed this historic visit following an invitation from the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During his stay, Modi will engage in talks with Kuwaiti leadership and meet the substantial Indian community residing in the nation. India and Kuwait enjoy historically deep and friendly relations, bolstered by strong trade connections and a significant people-to-people bond. The Indian expatriate community is notably the largest in Kuwait.

The visit is seen as an opportunity to enhance the multifaceted relations between the two countries. This follows a reciprocal visit by Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya to India, where productive dialogues were held with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Highlighting strengthened diplomatic ties, an MoU establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation was also signed.

