Historic Visit: PM Modi Heads to Kuwait After 43 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a landmark visit to Kuwait on December 21-22, 2024, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in more than four decades. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed this historic visit following an invitation from the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During his stay, Modi will engage in talks with Kuwaiti leadership and meet the substantial Indian community residing in the nation. India and Kuwait enjoy historically deep and friendly relations, bolstered by strong trade connections and a significant people-to-people bond. The Indian expatriate community is notably the largest in Kuwait.

The visit is seen as an opportunity to enhance the multifaceted relations between the two countries. This follows a reciprocal visit by Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya to India, where productive dialogues were held with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Highlighting strengthened diplomatic ties, an MoU establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation was also signed.

