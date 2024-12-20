Left Menu

U.S. Troops Rise in Syria Amid Shifting Political Landscapes

The Department of Defense reports an increase of American troops in Syria to around 2,000. These forces are temporarily augmenting the defeat-ISIS mission amid Syria's rapidly changing political scene following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime and the rise of an interim government.

The U.S. Department of Defense has stated that approximately 2,000 American troops are now stationed in Syria, a notable rise from earlier figures of 1,100. Pentagon Spokesperson Pat Ryder revealed this in a recent media briefing, noting previous reports of around 900 U.S. troops in the region.

These forces are part of efforts to counter the Islamic State. Positioned before the fall of Assad's regime, they are described as temporary, rotational forces aimed at adapting to changing mission needs. About 900 core troops remain on longer-term deployments.

The increase in personnel is typical, Ryder observed, and these additional troops have been in place before the December 8 fall of President Bashar al-Assad. Despite these shifts, the Department of Defense maintains its mission readiness, even as threats of a government shutdown loom.

In the ongoing conflict, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, leading Syria's armed opposition, mounted a significant offensive in Aleppo and Idlib provinces on November 27. By December 7, they captured key cities like Aleppo, Hama, Daraa, and Homs.

The rebels reached Damascus by December 8, leading to the army's withdrawal and Assad's resignation, ending over 50 years of control by the al-Assad family. With this transition, Mohammed al-Bashir has assumed the role of interim government head until March 1, 2025. (ANI)

