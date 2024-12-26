JSMM Chairman: Pakistan's Afghan Bombings Demand Global Action
Shafi Burfat, leader of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, condemns Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan that killed over 46 civilians, urging international intervention. He highlights Pakistan's destabilizing role, calling it a 'mercenary state,' and appeals for oversight of its nuclear assets to prevent misuse and further regional instability.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has issued a strong condemnation of the Pakistani Air Force's recent bombing in Afghanistan's Paktika region, which killed over 46 civilians, including women and children. Burfat's response labels the attack a blatant violation of international law and warns of Pakistan's destabilizing actions in the region.
Expressing solidarity with the Afghan people, Burfat called the bombings 'an unprovoked act of aggression,' motivated by Pakistan's military ambitions for financial assistance from major powers. He described Pakistan as a mercenary state that values financial gain over human lives, urging the international community, particularly the United Nations, to address Pakistan's military aggression.
Burfat's statement called for international oversight of Pakistan's nuclear and missile capabilities, citing them as a significant threat if misused. The Pakistani military, he claimed, acts like a corrupt syndicate fostering terrorism and destabilization. He demanded global leaders hold Pakistan accountable and prevent civilian casualties, stressing the urgency for decisive measures to stop its aggressive and terror-driven actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Assassination: Taliban Minister Killed in Kabul Bombing
Taliban Refugee Minister Killed in Afghanistan Suicide Bombing
High-Profile Taliban Minister Killed in Afghan Bombing
Shockwaves in Kabul: Taliban Minister Killed in Brazen Suicide Bombing
Tragedy Strikes: Taliban Minister Killed in Kabul Bombing