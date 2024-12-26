Left Menu

JSMM Chairman: Pakistan's Afghan Bombings Demand Global Action

Shafi Burfat, leader of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, condemns Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan that killed over 46 civilians, urging international intervention. He highlights Pakistan's destabilizing role, calling it a 'mercenary state,' and appeals for oversight of its nuclear assets to prevent misuse and further regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:47 IST
Shafi Burfat, Chairman of JSMM (Photo/@shafiburfat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has issued a strong condemnation of the Pakistani Air Force's recent bombing in Afghanistan's Paktika region, which killed over 46 civilians, including women and children. Burfat's response labels the attack a blatant violation of international law and warns of Pakistan's destabilizing actions in the region.

Expressing solidarity with the Afghan people, Burfat called the bombings 'an unprovoked act of aggression,' motivated by Pakistan's military ambitions for financial assistance from major powers. He described Pakistan as a mercenary state that values financial gain over human lives, urging the international community, particularly the United Nations, to address Pakistan's military aggression.

Burfat's statement called for international oversight of Pakistan's nuclear and missile capabilities, citing them as a significant threat if misused. The Pakistani military, he claimed, acts like a corrupt syndicate fostering terrorism and destabilization. He demanded global leaders hold Pakistan accountable and prevent civilian casualties, stressing the urgency for decisive measures to stop its aggressive and terror-driven actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

