Japan Airlines Recovers from Cyberattack, No Data Breach Reported

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced the resolution of a system malfunction after a cyberattack, confirming no customer data was leaked. While ticket sales resume, some services stay suspended. The incident affected domestic and international flights, with authorities investigating the attack's source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:19 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced that it has effectively resolved a system malfunction instigated by a significant cyberattack. Notably, no customer data leaks or virus infections have been reported. Although ticket sales have resumed for same-day departures, certain services such as 'Airport Standby' and the upgrade service for domestic flights remain halted.

In a post shared on X, JAL explained that they have identified both the cause and the scope of the malfunction, emphasizing that their systems have been restored without any breach of customer data. The airline warned that despite the reactivation of ticket sales for flights departing today, some services are still on hold, urging passengers to check their website for updates.

Earlier, JAL faced disruptions after its networks were targeted, leading to delays for at least 14 domestic flights and disruptions internationally, as reported by Kyodo News. The cyberattack prompted an immediate halt to ticket sales for all flights, although passengers with pre-purchased tickets were reassured of their bookings' validity. JAL has engaged the Metropolitan Police Department to investigate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

