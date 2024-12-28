India-Nepal Forge Stronger Military Ties with Surya Kiran Exercise

A contingent of over 300 Indian Army personnel has departed for Nepal to engage in the India-Nepal joint military exercise, Surya Kiran. This major exercise will take place in Saljhandi from December 29, 2024, to January 13, 2025, providing a unique platform for soldiers from both nations to exchange best practices and enhance interoperability.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) announced on the social media platform X that the 18th edition of Exercise Surya Kiran aims to improve cooperation in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrains, and humanitarian assistance under the United Nations Charter. The exercise underscores the deep-rooted friendship and shared cultural ties between India and Nepal.

Notably, General Ashok Raj Sigdel of the Nepali Army recently visited India, where discussions with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation. The visit was marked by key agreements, including joint exercises and technological advancements, and featured engagements at Indian defence industries like Tata Aerospace & Defence Ltd and Bharat Forge.

