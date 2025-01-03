Left Menu

President Biden Addresses New Orleans Terror Attack Involving IEDs

President Biden revealed the New Orleans attacker used a remote detonator for IEDs, killing 15 people. Ties to ISIS were confirmed as investigations explore possible connections to a Las Vegas incident. Biden promises relentless pursuit of terrorist organizations while planning a trip to New Orleans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:42 IST
President Biden Addresses New Orleans Terror Attack Involving IEDs
US President Joe Biden (Photo/WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden declared that the New Orleans attacker, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, employed a remote detonator to trigger Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) hidden in ice coolers. These devices were strategically placed in the French Quarter before the suspect drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has since recovered the two IEDs, confirming the presence of the remote detonator within the attacker's vehicle. Biden assured reporters of his intention to visit New Orleans following the heinous event, which resulted in 15 fatalities, including the attacker.

The investigation has identified the attacker as an ISIS sympathizer, with confirmed evidence such as an ISIS flag found in his car. Online videos posted by the suspect further affirmed his allegiance. In response, Biden vowed a steadfast campaign against ISIS and similar groups, emphasizing no hiding place for such organizations. While probing potential links between this attack and a Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion, authorities reported no definitive connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025