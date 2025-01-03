President Biden Addresses New Orleans Terror Attack Involving IEDs

In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden declared that the New Orleans attacker, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, employed a remote detonator to trigger Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) hidden in ice coolers. These devices were strategically placed in the French Quarter before the suspect drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has since recovered the two IEDs, confirming the presence of the remote detonator within the attacker's vehicle. Biden assured reporters of his intention to visit New Orleans following the heinous event, which resulted in 15 fatalities, including the attacker.

The investigation has identified the attacker as an ISIS sympathizer, with confirmed evidence such as an ISIS flag found in his car. Online videos posted by the suspect further affirmed his allegiance. In response, Biden vowed a steadfast campaign against ISIS and similar groups, emphasizing no hiding place for such organizations. While probing potential links between this attack and a Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion, authorities reported no definitive connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)