Former Taiwanese Military Officers Charged with Espionage for China

In a case that has stoked tensions across the Taiwan Strait, Taiwanese prosecutors have charged seven retired military officers with espionage. These individuals allegedly sold state secrets to China, including sensitive photographs of military bases and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

The investigation began in 2022 in Miaoli County and has since widened to reveal a broader political infiltration operation. At the center of the controversy is Chu Hung-i, a retired officer accused of receiving funds from China to recruit and establish pro-China organizations.

The High Prosecutors' Office has detained Chu and six others. They face serious charges under Taiwan's National Security Act, with potential prison sentences of up to seven years. The trial is set to proceed at the High Court's Taichung branch, highlighting the ongoing issue of foreign interference in Taiwan.

