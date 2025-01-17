EU Intensifies Probe into Elon Musk's X Social Media Network

The European Commission announced on Friday an escalation in its investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform, X, for suspected violations of EU content moderation regulations. The commission is requesting internal documents and has issued an order for X to retain significant documents.

Launched in December 2023, the investigation seeks details on X's recommender system, including recent alterations. EU digital chief Henna Virkkunen emphasized the importance of evaluating X's compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Additionally, X is required to maintain documents related to any changes in its algorithms until the end of 2025, and the EU demands access to certain technical interfaces. This step aims to assess systemic risks and potential mitigations under the DSA.

