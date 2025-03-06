Left Menu

Germany pushes for longer-term easing of EU rules on defence spending

Germany opened the door on Wednesday to changing EU fiscal rules -- the Stability and Growth Pact -- to help governments spend more on defence in the long term without worrying about EU-imposed spending limits or disciplinary action, diplomats said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-03-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 02:14 IST
Germany pushes for longer-term easing of EU rules on defence spending
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Germany opened the door on Wednesday to changing EU fiscal rules -- the Stability and Growth Pact -- to help governments spend more on defence in the long term without worrying about EU-imposed spending limits or disciplinary action, diplomats said. The proposal, a complete U-turn by Germany from just a year ago, took the rest of EU governments by surprise and met with some push back, but it is in line with Berlin's latest plans, announced on Tuesday, to lift all limits on defence investment.

After decades of under spending on the military, Berlin now wants to ramp up its defence capabilities, realising Europe can no longer count on the United States to provide security against a potential Russian invasion given differences between U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and Europe over support for Ukraine. During preparatory discussions among ambassadors of EU governments ahead of the special EU summit on defence on Thursday, Germany proposed that summit conclusions include a call for "further adaptations to the Pact to facilitate significant defence spending at national level", diplomats said.

"The understanding was that this was pointing toward a more permanent flexibility," one diplomat said. Two other diplomats had the same view. The Stability and Growth Pact now describes defence spending as a relevant factor that the Commission will take into account when assessing whether to launch disciplinary steps against a government deficit above 3% of GDP.

While important, it does not guarantee immunity from EU disciplinary action, which Poland found out when the Commission launched an excessive deficit procedure against it last year for running a deficit well above 5% of GDP even though its defence spending was more than 4% of GDP. To make life easier for governments, the European Commission proposed on Tuesday to exempt 1.5% of GDP of extra spending every year for the next four years of each EU country from agreed government spending limits without triggering any disciplinary action from Brussels.

But Germany believes four years might not be long enough as defence projects often take longer to complete. The call for a more permanent change to the rules stemmed from that, diplomats said. The issue is likely to be raised during talks of EU leaders on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025