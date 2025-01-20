Left Menu

Academic Turmoil in Sindh: Protests Against Bureaucratic University Leadership Continue

Academic activities in Sindh, Pakistan, have been halted for five days as protests escalate against bureaucrats being appointed as vice-chancellors. The Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association Sindh is leading the opposition, demanding withdrawal of the government's proposed amendments and warning against undermining academic autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Universities across Pakistan's Sindh province are now in their fifth day of halted academic activities, a move fueled by protests against bureaucratic appointments in top academic roles. The Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association Sindh (Fapuasa) launched its boycott on January 16, strongly opposing the government's choice to place bureaucrats as vice-chancellors. Education in over 17 universities, including the University of Karachi, has been severely disrupted.

According to Geo News, Fapuasa has explicitly condemned planned amendments to the Universities Act, which would allow non-academics and bureaucrats to take over vice-chancellor positions. Their demands include an immediate rollback of these proposals, arguing that such changes would damage the autonomy of higher education institutions and lower education standards. The association has already called for widespread protests across Sindh, declared a 'black day', and organized general body meetings. Further actions include press conferences and rallies at local universities to intensify their protest against what they term 'anti-education policies', Geo News reported.

Fapuasa leaders accused the government of undermining academic integrity by continuing to appoint non-permanent faculty and bureaucrats in leadership roles, steering away from merit-based selection. As reported by Geo News, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) echoed concerns over these political appointments, warning that they threaten university autonomy and quality. Fapuasa reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding academic freedom and meritocracy, urging a reversal of these policies and warning that the Sindh academic community would resist further attempts at bureaucratization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

