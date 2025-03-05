Left Menu

Tensions Surge in Jadavpur: Vice-Chancellors Demand Justice for Education Minister Attack

A coalition of current and former vice-chancellors from West Bengal universities has decried the attack on Education Minister Bratya Basu at Jadavpur University. They called for an impartial probe, refuting claims that Basu's car intentionally harmed students. The incident stemmed from a protest by Left-leaning students over student union elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:59 IST
Tensions Surge in Jadavpur: Vice-Chancellors Demand Justice for Education Minister Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a unified outcry, present and past vice-chancellors of West Bengal's universities have denounced the 'heinous' assault on state Education Minister Bratya Basu at Jadavpur University. They have called for a thorough, impartial investigation to hold those responsible to account.

Contrary to allegations asserting that Basu's vehicle intentionally injured a student, the vice-chancellors pointed to video evidence proving otherwise. The incident, which unfolded on March 1, witnessed two students injured as a car in Basu's convoy reportedly brushed them amid chaos.

Protesters, primarily Left-leaning students, were blocking the minister's exit from the campus, demanding dialogue on student union election processes that have remained dormant for years. Despite sustaining injuries during the unrest, Basu personally reached out to the family of one injured student, expressing regret for the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025