Tensions Surge in Jadavpur: Vice-Chancellors Demand Justice for Education Minister Attack
A coalition of current and former vice-chancellors from West Bengal universities has decried the attack on Education Minister Bratya Basu at Jadavpur University. They called for an impartial probe, refuting claims that Basu's car intentionally harmed students. The incident stemmed from a protest by Left-leaning students over student union elections.
In a unified outcry, present and past vice-chancellors of West Bengal's universities have denounced the 'heinous' assault on state Education Minister Bratya Basu at Jadavpur University. They have called for a thorough, impartial investigation to hold those responsible to account.
Contrary to allegations asserting that Basu's vehicle intentionally injured a student, the vice-chancellors pointed to video evidence proving otherwise. The incident, which unfolded on March 1, witnessed two students injured as a car in Basu's convoy reportedly brushed them amid chaos.
Protesters, primarily Left-leaning students, were blocking the minister's exit from the campus, demanding dialogue on student union election processes that have remained dormant for years. Despite sustaining injuries during the unrest, Basu personally reached out to the family of one injured student, expressing regret for the turmoil.
