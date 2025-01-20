Left Menu

White House Tea: Trump and Biden Unite for Historic Transition

In a historic transition, outgoing President Joe Biden welcomes President-elect Donald Trump to the White House for pre-inauguration tea, a tradition snubbed previously. Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, join the ceremonial proceedings. Trump plans to revoke Biden's executive orders soon after assuming office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:02 IST
Outgoing US Prsident Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a display of political tradition, outgoing US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have welcomed President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, to the White House for pre-inauguration tea. This meeting sets the stage for the ceremonies that include Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, who were welcomed by outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Craig Emhoff.

The meeting follows a service at St. John's Episcopal Church, after which the Bidens joined the Trumps at the White House for tea. Traditionally, the outgoing president escorts the President-elect to the US Capitol for the swearing-in rites, a routine altered in 2021 when Trump bypassed the custom with Biden, according to CNN.

The day will continue with the ceremonial swearing-in of JD Vance first, followed by Donald Trump at the US Capitol Rotunda. Today, Trump will take his presidential oath, two weeks after Congress officially certified his electoral victory. Following the swearing-in, Trump's official activities begin with a signing ceremony and a luncheon. The day culminates with inaugural balls in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

