Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day: A Battle Against Internet Blackouts and State Crackdowns

Despite internet disruptions, participants from Balochistan and neighboring regions are converging in Dalbandin for the Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day event, organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee. The gathering protests government policies and addresses past violent crackdowns. Concerns over state suppression of dissent continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:19 IST
Convoys of protesters arrive in Dalbandin amid restrictions for Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day protests. (Photo: X/ @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

In the face of persistent internet shutdowns in Nushki, Dalbandin, Chagai, and Kharan, convoys carrying participants, including families of the disappeared, are arriving from remote parts of Balochistan to Dalbandin. The preparations for a public event on January 25, orchestrated by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee to commemorate 'Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day,' are nearly complete. This gathering is expected to attract attendees from across the region to protest against the government's alleged 'repressive state policies' and ongoing violations in Balochistan, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

This year's event has drawn parallels to last year's 'Baloch Raaji Muchi' in Gwadar, where authorities allegedly disrupted digital communication before cracking down on organizers and participants. Gulzadi Baloch, a prominent figure within the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, confirmed that families of the disappeared, alongside other Baloch people, are making extensive journeys to attend, despite facing roadblocks and other barriers. Baloch nationals from Afghanistan and Iran are also attempting to be part of the gathering.

Gulzadi Baloch cautioned that any violent interventions would be met with strong resistance, stating, 'The Baloch people have never surrendered to state forces,' as cited by the Balochistan Post. Reflecting on past events in Gwadar and other locations, BYC members have noted that internet shutdowns often serve as a precursor to state-led crackdowns on peaceful assemblies. Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a central organizer with the BYC, criticized such measures as intentional efforts to stifle dissenting voices, according to the Balochistan Post.

Authorities have yet to address the internet disruptions or the measures taken to impede the Dalbandin event. However, human rights organizations and observers have voiced concerns over a recurring pattern of information restriction and activist intimidation. These actions, they warn, are employed to silence Baloch voices prior to major public protests and gatherings, heightening concerns about the suppression of dissent in the region, as reported by the Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

