EAM Jaishankar's UAE Visit: A New Era of India-UAE Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the United Arab Emirates from January 27-29, 2025, to enhance bilateral ties, focusing on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this visit aims to inject new momentum into India-UAE relations.

During his stay, EAM Jaishankar will engage with UAE leaders to discuss expanding their strategic partnership and investigate new opportunities for collaboration across multiple sectors. He is also scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Raisina Middle East forum in Abu Dhabi, an important venue for regional political dialogue.

India and the UAE have maintained strong relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1972. This visit follows notable exchanges, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visits, which have paved the way for a stronger bilateral partnership. The Indian diaspora, constituting a significant portion of the UAE population, plays a vital role in this relationship, contributing to the country's economy and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)