Shafi Burfat's Urgent Call Against 'State-Sponsored Fascism' in Pakistan

In an impassioned call for international intervention, Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) and a key figure in the Sindhudesh National Movement, has demanded urgent action against what he describes as 'state-sponsored fascism' in Pakistan. He emphasizes the plight of regions like Sindhudesh, Balochistan, Saraikistan, and Pashtunistan, where political repression and cultural erasure are rampant, allegedly at the hands of Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies.

Burfat's appeal extends to the global community, urging entities such as the United Nations and the European Union, along with countries like the United States, India, and China, to take decisive measures. In his appeal, Burfat asserts, 'We, the oppressed nations suffering under Pakistan's control, appeal to you with a grave sense of urgency. The historic nations trapped within Pakistan's boundaries—Sindhudesh, Balochistan, Saraikistan, and Pashtuns—have suffered long under systematic oppression. We call on the international community for immediate political and diplomatic action to secure their liberation and dismantle the state before its instability endangers global security.'

Among Burfat's demands are the recognition of self-determination rights for Sindhudesh, Balochistan, and Pashtunistan, and sanctions against Pakistani military officials responsible for human rights violations. His appeal also addresses concerns over Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, warning of risks if they fall into extremist hands. Drawing on historical parallels to Bangladesh's 1971 secession, Burfat warns that similar unrest could occur unless prompt action is taken. (ANI)

