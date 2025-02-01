Left Menu

BSAC Demands Probe into BBISE Corruption Allegations

The Baloch Students Action Committee accuses the Balochistan education board of corruption in exam results, urging an investigation and reforms to protect student rights. They claim irregularities worsen the education crisis, threatening the region's academic standards, and warn of protests if no action is taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:56 IST
BSAC Demands Probe into BBISE Corruption Allegations
Representative Image (Photo/@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a compelling accusation, the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has pointed fingers at the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) for alleged corruption and result manipulation. The Balochistan Post reported on Thursday that these actions significantly compromise students' futures.

According to statements released by BSAC, BBISE, the exclusive authority on intermediate education in Balochistan, allegedly engages in bribery and political favoritism. They claim these practices lead to unfair exam outcomes and even falsified certificates. Reports suggest that some students' scores were adjusted for bribes, unjustly impacting deserving candidates.

The Balochistan Post highlighted BSAC's call for an urgent investigation and meaningful reforms within the board. Stressing the need for transparency and accountability, BSAC warned of potential protests if the issues remain unresolved. They underscored the detrimental effects on Balochistan's educational standards and called for immediate action to protect student rights and restore public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025