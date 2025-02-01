BSAC Demands Probe into BBISE Corruption Allegations
The Baloch Students Action Committee accuses the Balochistan education board of corruption in exam results, urging an investigation and reforms to protect student rights. They claim irregularities worsen the education crisis, threatening the region's academic standards, and warn of protests if no action is taken.
In a compelling accusation, the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has pointed fingers at the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) for alleged corruption and result manipulation. The Balochistan Post reported on Thursday that these actions significantly compromise students' futures.
According to statements released by BSAC, BBISE, the exclusive authority on intermediate education in Balochistan, allegedly engages in bribery and political favoritism. They claim these practices lead to unfair exam outcomes and even falsified certificates. Reports suggest that some students' scores were adjusted for bribes, unjustly impacting deserving candidates.
The Balochistan Post highlighted BSAC's call for an urgent investigation and meaningful reforms within the board. Stressing the need for transparency and accountability, BSAC warned of potential protests if the issues remain unresolved. They underscored the detrimental effects on Balochistan's educational standards and called for immediate action to protect student rights and restore public confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
