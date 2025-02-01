Hostage Keith Siegel Returns: A Family's Emotional Reunion and A Nation's Resolve

Tel Aviv, Israel — In an emotional turn of events, Keith Siegel's family breathed a sigh of relief as he stepped back onto Israeli soil after enduring 484 harrowing nights in captivity. The family expressed overwhelming gratitude towards the governments of Israel and the US, crediting them for this pivotal moment of freedom.

The family described Siegel's return as a beacon of hope for those still held hostage, emphasizing the urgent need to secure the release of all captives. They conveyed their appreciation to the Israel Defense Forces and security personnel for their enduring sacrifices and took a moment to honor families who have lost loved ones during the ongoing conflict.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also extended a warm welcome to Siegel and two other hostages, Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon, as they returned home. Herzog reaffirmed the nation's commitment to rescuing all hostages, articulating a vision of hope and reunion, where every captive reunites with their families to rebuild their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)