Dragon Oil Strikes Success with East Crystal Well

Dragon Oil has successfully completed initial drilling at the 'East Crystal' well in the Gulf of Suez, with a production rate exceeding 2,000 bpd. Further evaluations aim to boost this to over 5,000 bpd, aligning with Egypt's strategy to enhance domestic production and resource utilisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:32 IST
Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Egypt

In a significant development, Dragon Oil has announced a successful completion of initial drilling at the 'East Crystal' well located in the Gulf of Suez. This milestone, achieved in collaboration with GUPCO, revealed promising production rates exceeding 2,000 barrels per day.

The company is currently employing advanced technologies to evaluate and enhance these figures, with an ambitious target of reaching over 5,000 barrels per day. This discovery is in line with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum's strategic objective to escalate domestic production and optimize resource management.

Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil, highlighted the role of modern exploration methods in rejuvenating older fields. Al Jarwan emphasized these results as a testament to Dragon Oil's dedication to sustainable production, reinforcing its position as a crucial partner in supporting energy security and growth in domestic output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

