UAE Cabinet Unveils Major Initiatives to Boost Economy and Innovation
Under the leadership of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Cabinet convened to discuss pivotal projects including the Etihad High-Speed Passenger Rail, UAE's Logistics Integration Council, and cybersecurity strategies. The meeting emphasized economic growth, infrastructure development, and global competitiveness, marking significant strides in national innovation and connectivity.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
During a pivotal meeting chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Cabinet addressed key national projects, setting the stage for transformative economic and infrastructure development. Held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the assembly underscored the Etihad High-Speed Passenger Rail as a monumental initiative for enhancing Emirate-wide connectivity.
The Cabinet announced the creation of the UAE Logistics Integration Council, aiming to fortify the nation's strategic position as a global trade hub. This move is projected to expand the logistics sector beyond AED 200 billion within seven years, integrating various crucial sectors such as transport, customs, and railways to ensure seamless operational synergy.
Emphasizing innovation and digital resilience, the meeting reviewed the National Cybersecurity Strategy, safeguarding one of the world's most secure digital landscapes. Additionally, the approval of a talent retention strategy aligns with the UAE's ambition to welcome global expertise, fortifying its status as a top destination for career growth and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
