Rahul Gandhi Critiques 'Make In India', Calls for New Manufacturing Vision

In a piercing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Modi administration's much-touted 'Make In India' initiative has faltered, resulting in a drop in manufacturing's GDP share from 15.3% in 2014 to a historic 12.6% low. The observation draws a bleak portrait of the campaign's effectiveness.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Gandhi painted competition from China alongside an untapped opportunity for India in the fields of energy and mobility. Stressing on India's lag in technological sectors like batteries and optics, he called for a renewed strategy in the manufacturing sector.

Highlighting the urgent need for a revolutionary vision, he proposed a strategic partnership between production and AI, alongside a comprehensive caste census. This, he argued, would not only tackle inequalities but also redefine India's economic growth story for a promising future.

