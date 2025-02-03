Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Critiques 'Make In India', Calls for New Manufacturing Vision

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Modi government's 'Make In India' initiative, highlighting its failure to boost manufacturing's GDP share. He urges a vision focusing on job creation through energy and mobility revolutions and advocates for a caste census to address inequality and ensure fair opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:30 IST
Rahul Gandhi Critiques 'Make In India', Calls for New Manufacturing Vision
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Image/Sansad TV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a piercing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Modi administration's much-touted 'Make In India' initiative has faltered, resulting in a drop in manufacturing's GDP share from 15.3% in 2014 to a historic 12.6% low. The observation draws a bleak portrait of the campaign's effectiveness.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Gandhi painted competition from China alongside an untapped opportunity for India in the fields of energy and mobility. Stressing on India's lag in technological sectors like batteries and optics, he called for a renewed strategy in the manufacturing sector.

Highlighting the urgent need for a revolutionary vision, he proposed a strategic partnership between production and AI, alongside a comprehensive caste census. This, he argued, would not only tackle inequalities but also redefine India's economic growth story for a promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025