UAE Engages in Key Arab Counter-Terrorism Meeting in Cairo
The UAE took part in the Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group's 36th meeting in Cairo. The meeting focused on preventing child recruitment in terrorism through technology, strengthening cooperation with the UN, and addressing the use of drones in terrorism. It reviewed prior recommendations and Arab states' experiences.
The 36th meeting of the Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group convened in Cairo, with representatives from the UAE playing a key role. Held at the headquarters of the Arab League, the meeting included discussions on combatting modern technology's role in the recruitment of children by terrorist organizations.
Ambassador Maha Bakhit, serving as the Director of the Legal Affairs Department and Head of the Technical Secretariat, emphasized the session's focus on how to implement recommendations from the previous Arab Interior Ministers Council meeting in Tunis. Additionally, efforts to bolster collaboration with the United Nations and other international bodies were highlighted as crucial components of the discussions.
Highlighting Arab states' efforts to address emerging security threats, the meeting also featured exchanges on how countries in the region are preventing the use of drones in terrorist attacks. This reflects a commitment to enhanced cooperation to overcome the complex challenges that terrorism poses today.
