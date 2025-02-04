Left Menu

30-Day Tariff Truce: US Gains Security Commitments from Canada, Mexico

The US has delayed tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports for 30 days following talks with the countries' leaders. President Trump aims to negotiate improved security measures with a focus on fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration. Canada and Mexico have pledged efforts, including deploying troops and resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:40 IST
30-Day Tariff Truce: US Gains Security Commitments from Canada, Mexico
US President Donald Trump (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States has temporarily suspended tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico for 30 days. President Donald Trump announced the pause after securing new commitments from both countries aimed at enhancing border security.

During a statement on Saturday, Trump revealed plans for tariffs of 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports, alongside a 10% levy on Chinese goods. However, conversations with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum prompted the delay, with the focus now shifting to negotiations on security challenges such as fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration.

In response, Canada has pledged a $1.3 billion initiative to bolster its border capabilities with measures including the deployment of nearly 10,000 personnel, advanced technology, and coordination with US partners. Additionally, Trudeau announced new efforts against organized crime involving a Fentanyl Czar and a joint strike force with the US.

Meanwhile, Mexico's President Sheinbaum agreed to dispatch 10,000 troops to the northern border, prioritizing the prevention of drug trafficking. Discussions with the Trump administration also included commitments to restrict the flow of firearms into Mexico. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other US officials will spearhead further negotiations, with Trump emphasizing the importance of reaching a beneficial agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025