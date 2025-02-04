Left Menu

China's Massive Dam Project: Controversy on the Brahmaputra River

China's ambitious plan to build the world's largest hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River has ignited controversy, raising concerns about ecological impact, regional water security, and the displacement of local communities. The project has sparked tensions with downstream countries such as India and influenced regional geopolitics in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has unveiled plans to construct the world's largest hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River, aiming to generate energy threefold that of the Three Gorges Dam. This announcement has triggered significant controversy, particularly among neighboring India, due to environmental and logistical concerns.

A report titled 'Chinese Water Projects in Tibet: A Continental Challenge' highlights potential environmental impacts, including risks of earthquakes and excessive water evaporation, and warns of issues in energy generation reliability during droughts. These projects have historically led to protests in Tibet over forced relocations and the destruction of culturally important sites.

Beyond environmental concerns, the geopolitical implications are significant. There's anxiety over potential manipulation of transboundary rivers, which could exacerbate regional water scarcity. India is actively voicing its concerns, urging China to ensure that activities do not harm downstream states of the Brahmaputra. This project is part of a broader contentious water infrastructure strategy by China, affecting both South and Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

