Royal Blessings at Maha Kumbh: Bhutan King and UP CM Unite in Prayer

Bhutan King Jigme and UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Triveni Sangam, attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Their visit highlights the event's significance, attracting millions globally. Tight security ensured a smooth experience for devotees participating in holy dips and celebrations at the spiritual convergence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:57 IST
Royal Blessings at Maha Kumbh: Bhutan King and UP CM Unite in Prayer
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayers at Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant spiritual gathering, His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan joined Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in offering prayers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday, marking a notable occasion at the revered Maha Kumbh Mela.

The visit, which underscores the international allure of the Maha Kumbh, began with King Jigme's arrival in Lucknow, where he received a warm welcome from CM Yogi, featuring traditional music and dance. The dignitaries subsequently traveled to Prayagraj for the auspicious event.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, noted for attracting millions of devotees worldwide, witnessed a spectacular Basant Panchami celebration. Authorities ensured safety and order with robust security measures and logistical arrangements, including 36 parking zones for seamless access to the sacred bathing ghats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

