Royal Blessings at Maha Kumbh: Bhutan King and UP CM Unite in Prayer

In a significant spiritual gathering, His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan joined Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in offering prayers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday, marking a notable occasion at the revered Maha Kumbh Mela.

The visit, which underscores the international allure of the Maha Kumbh, began with King Jigme's arrival in Lucknow, where he received a warm welcome from CM Yogi, featuring traditional music and dance. The dignitaries subsequently traveled to Prayagraj for the auspicious event.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, noted for attracting millions of devotees worldwide, witnessed a spectacular Basant Panchami celebration. Authorities ensured safety and order with robust security measures and logistical arrangements, including 36 parking zones for seamless access to the sacred bathing ghats.

