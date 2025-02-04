China Strikes Back: Investigates Google and Imposes Tariffs Amid Trade Tensions

In a strategic move seen as countermeasure against the recent US tariffs on Chinese goods, China announced on Tuesday the launch of an antitrust investigation into Google over alleged violations of the country's Anti-Monopoly Law. China's State Administration for Market Regulation confirmed the probe, as reported by the Global Times.

Concurrently, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council declared a new 15% tariff on imported US coal and liquefied natural gas effective from February 10. Additionally, crude oil, agricultural machinery, large displacement automobiles, and pickup trucks from the US will face a 10% tariff, according to Xinhua news agency.

The Chinese government also included US firms PVH Corp., owner of Calvin Klein, and Illumina, Inc. in its 'unreliable entity list,' citing violations against Chinese companies. This comes after President Trump's decision to impose comprehensive tariffs on Chinese imports, a response to what he terms Beijing's failure to curb illegal drug flows.

Amid escalating tensions, China has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization, arguing that the US's tariff actions breach WTO regulations. A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson criticized the US for unilateralism and trade protectionism, warning that these measures jeopardize the stability of global supply chains and the multilateral trading system.

(With inputs from agencies.)