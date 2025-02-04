Israeli Troops Uncover Fallen Officer's Belongings in Jenin Raid

In a significant development during an ongoing counterterrorism operation in Jenin, Israeli soldiers unearthed personal belongings of a Border Police officer who was killed a year ago. The discovery includes items such as a wallet and ID card belonging to Sgt. Shay Germay.

Germay, a 19-year-old from Karmiel, tragically lost his life along with injuries sustained by three fellow officers when an explosive device detonated as their vehicle drove by. His family has been informed, and the recovered belongings will be sent back to them. Authorities plan to demolish the building where these items were found.

Dubbed 'Operation Iron Wall,' the Jenin raid commenced on January 21 following the Palestinian Authority's unsuccessful crackdown in the refugee camp. The operation, which also extends to Tulkarem and Tubas, has resulted in over 50 terrorists being killed and more than 100 arrests. In addition to arresting 6,000 wanted Palestinians since October, forces have dismantled a bomb-making lab and confiscated weapons, with nearly 40 percent of arrests linked to Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)