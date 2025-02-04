Israel Eases Rules on Importing Security Cameras

In a significant regulatory shift, Israel's Ministry of Communications has announced that personal importation of security cameras and doorbell cameras will be exempt from requiring an import permit. This policy change is part of an effort to simplify the process for consumers looking to purchase these surveillance products from abroad.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is planning to extend this deregulation to commercial imports, further alleviating bureaucratic hurdles in the technology import sector. The anticipated result for 2024 is the importation of about 50,000 security cameras and related products without the prior need for governmental approval.

This move impacts roughly 35% of all products that previously required a specific importation permit, marking a step towards liberalization in the import of advanced security technology into Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)