Israel Eases Rules on Importing Security Cameras

Israel's Ministry of Communications has removed the need for permits to personally import security cameras and doorbell cameras. Starting 2024, this change is expected to streamline the entry of approximately 50,000 units, simplifying the import process for around 35% of these products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:08 IST
Israel Eases Rules on Importing Security Cameras
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant regulatory shift, Israel's Ministry of Communications has announced that personal importation of security cameras and doorbell cameras will be exempt from requiring an import permit. This policy change is part of an effort to simplify the process for consumers looking to purchase these surveillance products from abroad.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is planning to extend this deregulation to commercial imports, further alleviating bureaucratic hurdles in the technology import sector. The anticipated result for 2024 is the importation of about 50,000 security cameras and related products without the prior need for governmental approval.

This move impacts roughly 35% of all products that previously required a specific importation permit, marking a step towards liberalization in the import of advanced security technology into Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

