India and the United Kingdom convened a crucial meeting concerning disarmament and non-proliferation in Delhi on February 4. The discussions covered the impacts of artificial intelligence in defense, the challenges in outer space security, and the status of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapon containment efforts. This high-level dialogue underlined the nations' commitment to international arms control frameworks, as noted in a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary Muanpuii Saiawi, and the UK team, headed by Director Stephen Lillie, addressed pivotal issues including regional non-proliferation, the role of conventional weapons, and the overarching architecture of multilateral export control regimes. These dialogues signify ongoing collaborative efforts to fortify global disarmament objectives.

The United Kingdom, aligned with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), reaffirms its resolve in halting nuclear armament proliferation. Since the Cold War end, the UK has decommissioned most of its tactical weapons, positioning itself uniquely among nuclear states. Advanced agreements within the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are being advocated to ensure comprehensive safeguard measures worldwide, as supported by the UK Government.

(With inputs from agencies.)