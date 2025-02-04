India and Bhutan Strengthen Defence Ties in Strategic Meeting

The Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Batoo Tshering, held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, focusing on bolstering defence ties between Bhutan and India. The discussions centered on enhancing Bhutan's defence readiness and fortifying bilateral cooperation, according to an official release.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh reiterated India's commitment to supporting Bhutan's defence needs under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy. This includes provision of defence equipment and assets. Tshering expressed appreciation for India's support in modernizing the RBA and training its personnel, highlighting a shared vision for regional peace and security.

The visit, spanning February 2 to 5, forms part of ongoing high-level engagements between the two nations to strengthen their defence and security partnership. India and Bhutan have maintained a longstanding diplomatic relationship, underscored by regular exchanges and a history rooted in the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Bhutan in 2014 and 2019 reflect the robust strategic partnership. Around 50,000 Indian nationals work in sectors like infrastructure and hydropower in Bhutan, contributing significantly to the nation's development and fostering strong people-to-people connections.

