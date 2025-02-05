Kazakhstan Launches QR Code Initiative to Boost Tourist Safety

Kazakhstan is rolling out a new initiative aimed at boosting the safety and convenience of foreign tourists by providing them with a special QR code card. This innovative approach, linked to the SafeTravel.kz platform, serves as a multilingual resource offering essential safety information, emergency contacts, and travel recommendations.

A press release from the Embassy of Kazakhstan highlighted the country's commitment to tourism development. The Head of State, during a government meeting, underscored the strategic importance of creating favorable conditions for foreign visitors. As part of this directive, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is working on improving the safety measures for incoming tourists.

Tourists arriving at Kazakhstan's capital international airport are among the first to receive these QR code cards. The SafeTravel.kz platform offers features like the "102" mobile app for direct police contact, a migration regulation guide, city navigation maps, and resources for safe transportation and telecommunications. This initiative not only aims to ensure a safe experience for tourists but also to enhance Kazakhstan's allure as a premier destination for travel and investment.

