Left Menu

Kazakhstan Launches QR Code Initiative to Boost Tourist Safety

Kazakhstan has introduced a QR code card for tourists linked to the SafeTravel.kz platform. The initiative aims to enhance safety by providing essential information, emergency contacts, and useful apps. This approach supports Kazakhstan's strategic goal of becoming a top travel and investment destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:06 IST
Kazakhstan Launches QR Code Initiative to Boost Tourist Safety
Representative Image (Photo/Embassy of Kazakhstan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is rolling out a new initiative aimed at boosting the safety and convenience of foreign tourists by providing them with a special QR code card. This innovative approach, linked to the SafeTravel.kz platform, serves as a multilingual resource offering essential safety information, emergency contacts, and travel recommendations.

A press release from the Embassy of Kazakhstan highlighted the country's commitment to tourism development. The Head of State, during a government meeting, underscored the strategic importance of creating favorable conditions for foreign visitors. As part of this directive, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is working on improving the safety measures for incoming tourists.

Tourists arriving at Kazakhstan's capital international airport are among the first to receive these QR code cards. The SafeTravel.kz platform offers features like the "102" mobile app for direct police contact, a migration regulation guide, city navigation maps, and resources for safe transportation and telecommunications. This initiative not only aims to ensure a safe experience for tourists but also to enhance Kazakhstan's allure as a premier destination for travel and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025