Israel Pioneers Innovative Solar Potential Calculator for Roofs

Israel's Ministry of Energy unveils a tool to calculate solar energy potential on roofs, offering insights into estimated electricity sales income. The platform uses advanced AI and mapping to assess solar potential in residential, commercial, and public spaces across Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a groundbreaking initiative, Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with the Israel Mapping Center, has launched an innovative tool designed to calculate the solar energy potential of rooftops across the country. This tool also estimates the expected income from electricity sales, setting a remarkable precedent on an international scale.

Utilizing the government map server (GOVMAP), this user-friendly online platform provides vital information about solar energy production potential. It covers a wide range of areas including residential, commercial, industrial, and public sectors, as well as agricultural spaces within built-up areas throughout Israeli communities.

The tool employs advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to effectively map out feasible areas for solar installations. It analyzes solar radiation intensity and identifies spaces free from existing systems to predict possible installed power and production hours. With this, users can easily calculate potential solar energy production and annual income directly from the Ministry's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

