Israel Pioneers Innovative Solar Potential Calculator for Roofs

In a groundbreaking initiative, Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with the Israel Mapping Center, has launched an innovative tool designed to calculate the solar energy potential of rooftops across the country. This tool also estimates the expected income from electricity sales, setting a remarkable precedent on an international scale.

Utilizing the government map server (GOVMAP), this user-friendly online platform provides vital information about solar energy production potential. It covers a wide range of areas including residential, commercial, industrial, and public sectors, as well as agricultural spaces within built-up areas throughout Israeli communities.

The tool employs advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to effectively map out feasible areas for solar installations. It analyzes solar radiation intensity and identifies spaces free from existing systems to predict possible installed power and production hours. With this, users can easily calculate potential solar energy production and annual income directly from the Ministry's website.

