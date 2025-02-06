Left Menu

Panama Canal Fee Waiver for US Vessels Marks Strategic Diplomatic Shift

In a significant diplomatic development, Panama has agreed to eliminate fees for US government vessels transiting the Panama Canal, saving millions annually. This move follows US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit and reflects intensified US concerns over China's influence within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:34 IST
Panama Canal Fee Waiver for US Vessels Marks Strategic Diplomatic Shift
Panama Canal (File Image/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US State Department on Wednesday revealed a strategic agreement with Panama to waive transit fees for US government vessels through the Panama Canal, a decision expected to save millions annually.

The announcement coincided with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Panama, his first since assuming office. The fee exemption aligns with President Donald Trump's critique of 'excessive' charges and heightened US concerns over China's growing influence in the canal area.

During a meeting with Panamanian leaders, Rubio echoed these concerns and emphasized the US's readiness to take 'necessary measures' if the status quo remains unchanged, reinforcing the commitment to safeguarding US rights under existing treaty agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025