Panama Canal Fee Waiver for US Vessels Marks Strategic Diplomatic Shift

The US State Department on Wednesday revealed a strategic agreement with Panama to waive transit fees for US government vessels through the Panama Canal, a decision expected to save millions annually.

The announcement coincided with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Panama, his first since assuming office. The fee exemption aligns with President Donald Trump's critique of 'excessive' charges and heightened US concerns over China's growing influence in the canal area.

During a meeting with Panamanian leaders, Rubio echoed these concerns and emphasized the US's readiness to take 'necessary measures' if the status quo remains unchanged, reinforcing the commitment to safeguarding US rights under existing treaty agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)