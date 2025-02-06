Panama Canal Fee Waiver for US Vessels Marks Strategic Diplomatic Shift
In a significant diplomatic development, Panama has agreed to eliminate fees for US government vessels transiting the Panama Canal, saving millions annually. This move follows US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit and reflects intensified US concerns over China's influence within the region.
- Country:
- United States
The US State Department on Wednesday revealed a strategic agreement with Panama to waive transit fees for US government vessels through the Panama Canal, a decision expected to save millions annually.
The announcement coincided with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Panama, his first since assuming office. The fee exemption aligns with President Donald Trump's critique of 'excessive' charges and heightened US concerns over China's growing influence in the canal area.
During a meeting with Panamanian leaders, Rubio echoed these concerns and emphasized the US's readiness to take 'necessary measures' if the status quo remains unchanged, reinforcing the commitment to safeguarding US rights under existing treaty agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
My administration is acting with unprecedented pace to fix disasters we inherited from a totally inept group of people: Donald Trump.
In just 4 days, we have accomplished what other regimes couldn't do in four years: Donald Trump in Davos address.
Saudi crown prince says the kingdom intends to invest $600 billion in the US during call with President Donald Trump, reports AP.
If a business doesn't manufacture its products in America, there would be tariffs to pay: Donald Trump.