Strengthening Ties: India-Bhutan's Strategic Defence Partnership

Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, paid tribute at the Vijay Smarak memorial in Kolkata's Eastern Command Army Headquarters on Thursday. The solemn ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, the Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command.

The day before, Tshering met India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi. Their discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, with Singh reaffirming India's commitment to enhance Bhutan's defense capabilities. This includes providing equipment and support aligned with Bhutan's national priorities, reflecting India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, according to the Ministry of Defence.

General Tshering expressed gratitude for India's persistent support in modernizing Bhutan's defense forces and training the Royal Bhutan Army. He emphasized the RBA's dedication to collaborating with India for peace and prosperity in the region. The diplomatic and defense cooperation between India and Bhutan, rooted in a 1968-established relationship and the Treaty of Friendship revised in 2007, remains robust.

Regular political and official exchanges have solidified the bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initial overseas visit in 2014 and a subsequent state visit in 2019 highlight the importance of this strategic partnership. The strong people-to-people ties are further evidenced by the significant Indian workforce in Bhutan, contributing to various sectors crucial for the nation's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)