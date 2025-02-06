Left Menu

Karachi's Alarming Traffic and Crime Wave: Rising Casualties and Challenges

In Karachi, a surge in road accidents and criminal activities has claimed at least 14 lives within just five days in February. Despite ongoing efforts to curb these incidences, the toll continues to rise, highlighting significant challenges for law enforcement and safety measures in the city.

  • Pakistan

In an alarming development, Karachi has witnessed a surge in road accidents and crime, with 14 lives claimed in February's first five days, according to ARY News. Among the deceased are two women and five children, as reported by rescue officials.

The traffic situation appears dire, as over 100 injuries have been reported, and fatalities are on the rise. In the first 35 days of 2025, 83 deaths and 1,220 injuries have been documented in traffic-related incidents, largely involving speeding vehicles.

Despite previous assurances by Karachi's Additional Inspector General and Police Chief Javed Alam Odho to prevent movement of heavy vehicles during peak hours, accidents remain prevalent. Beyond traffic woes, the city is grappling with shootings that resulted in 42 deaths, as per police data.

