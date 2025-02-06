SCO Calls for Unified Visa Initiative to Boost Tourism

In a bid to unlock the full tourism potential of the region, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev on Thursday encouraged member states to agree on visa facilitation measures. At the 51st Sapru House Lecture, during his visit to India, Yermekbayev stressed the importance of simplifying visa regimes among members.

"Exploring the potential of a simplified visa regime will open new horizons for attracting tourists from SCO nations and globally," Yermekbayev stated. He noted that current efforts in visa facilitation are bilateral, advocating for broader regional cooperation to create favorable migration conditions.

Yermekbayev's 40-minute address delved into the SCO's contributions to regional security, economic cooperation, cultural exchange, energy development, and counterterrorism. Amid rising geopolitical shifts, he underscored the SCO's significance, emphasizing its principles of non-alignment and sovereignty, encouraging cooperation without interference in internal affairs.

