SCO Calls for Unified Visa Initiative to Boost Tourism

SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev urges member states to simplify visa regimes to enhance tourism potential. In his address to India's Sapru House Lecture, he highlighted the SCO's role in regional cooperation, including security, economy, and culture, and underscored ongoing efforts to foster mutual growth and counter terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:25 IST
SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a bid to unlock the full tourism potential of the region, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev on Thursday encouraged member states to agree on visa facilitation measures. At the 51st Sapru House Lecture, during his visit to India, Yermekbayev stressed the importance of simplifying visa regimes among members.

"Exploring the potential of a simplified visa regime will open new horizons for attracting tourists from SCO nations and globally," Yermekbayev stated. He noted that current efforts in visa facilitation are bilateral, advocating for broader regional cooperation to create favorable migration conditions.

Yermekbayev's 40-minute address delved into the SCO's contributions to regional security, economic cooperation, cultural exchange, energy development, and counterterrorism. Amid rising geopolitical shifts, he underscored the SCO's significance, emphasizing its principles of non-alignment and sovereignty, encouraging cooperation without interference in internal affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

