Pakistani Pilgrims Embrace Spiritual Unity at Maha Kumbh Mela

A group of Pakistani pilgrims has arrived in Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela, expressing gratitude for quick visa issuance by the Indian government. They lauded the event's organization and shared their joy in engaging with spiritual leaders, feeling a deep cultural connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:53 IST
Pakistani pilgrims attending Maha Kumbh Mela (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A group of Pakistani pilgrims has made their way to Prayagraj to join the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Speaking to ANI, the pilgrims expressed their appreciation towards the Indian government for swiftly processing their visas, which allowed them to partake in this profound spiritual gathering.

Govind Ram Makhija voiced hope that the gesture of granting visas to Pakistani devotees would continue. Elated by his experience, he remarked, 'We are here and we are very happy. It is very well organized and we have been very well served. We never even imagined that it could happen.'

Others shared similar sentiments, with Ishwar Lal Makhija commending the arrangements and Priyanka, a first-time visitor to India, expressing her excitement about re-connecting with cultural roots. Pilgrims praised the smooth organization, stating they were instantly immersed in peace through religious activities upon arrival. The Maha Kumbh Mela has drawn massive global participation, with attendee numbers exceeding 389.7 million since its inauguration on January 13, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

