Bangaldesh should seek UN support for reforms, justice and the country's interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus should support a United Nations-backed mechanism that can help secure a democratic future for the country instead of succumbing to a cycle of violence and revenge, according to a statement by the the Human Rights Watch. The rights body's statement follows Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka was vandalised during a live online address of his daughter and deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh should propose a consensus resolution at the upcoming United Nations Human Rights Council session in March to request technical assistance, further investigations, and monitoring and reporting by UN-backed rights experts, the rights body said. The resolution, according to Meenakshi Ganguly, Deputy Asia Director of Human Rights Watch should also acknowledge the tyranny of the previous administration and recognize positive human rights steps taken by the interim government.

On Wednesday, a mob vandalised the residence of Rahman in Dhaka, Dhaka Tribune reported. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house. The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing UNB. Local media linked the protest to an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Social media posts had earlier called for a "Bulldozer Procession" towards Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's residence located at Dhanmondi-32 if Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. In August 2024, Hasina stepped down after 15 years of repression, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. Protests led by students, described by many as the Monsoon Revolution, eventually forced her into exile in India.

"Nevertheless, the Yunus administration is under pressure from increasingly restless citizens, including political groups, students, or families of those harmed during the Monsoon Revolution. While it is facing a campaign of misinformation about alleged abuses against religious and ethnic minorities, it has yet to successfully reassure minority groups, particularly Hindus, who fear attacks. The military is obstructing access to sites of previous unlawful detentions and destroying evidence, apparently to protect its image, " Ganguly said in a statement. "Bangladeshis, anxious to see justice done, should support a UN-backed mechanism that can help secure a democratic future instead of succumbing to a cycle of violence and revenge," the human rights watch official said. (ANI)

